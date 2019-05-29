KINGS COUNTY — After hitting a two-year high rate in March, Kings County’s unemployment rate dipped a bit in the month of April.
The California Employment Development Department recently reported the unemployment rate in Kings County was 8.3% in April, down from 10.3% in March.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.
This 8.3% rate is unchanged from the year-ago estimate of 8.3% in April 2018.
This is the first dip in unemployment since September 2018, when it got down to 6%. That was the lowest rate the county had ever reached in the state’s reported figures dating back to 1990.
Besides hitting double-digits in both March and February (10%) of this year, Kings County had not had an unemployment rate over 10% since March 2017, when the jobless rate was 11%.
Based on historical data, the unemployment rate tends to dip during the summer months and into fall during harvest time for many Valley crops.
Experts say rural counties like Kings with an agricultural base generally have higher unemployment than other areas.
There were no changes for employment year-over-year, with both April 2018 and April 2019 having 53,000 jobs. There was also no change in the labor force year-over-year, with both holding steady at 57,800 people.
There were changes month-over-month, however, with employment increasing from 52,700 jobs in March to 53,000 jobs in April. The labor force decreased from 58,800 people to 57,800 people during those same months.
Additional highlights from the recent April report include:
- From April 2018 to April 2019, Farm showed the greatest numerical gain with an increase of 600 jobs (8.2%).
- Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities showed the greatest percent increase at 11.1% (200 jobs).
- Private Service Providing showed the greatest numerical decline, losing 300 jobs (-1.5%).
- The Information industry had the largest percent decline at -50% (100 jobs).
- Farm showed the largest month-over numerical gain at 1,000 jobs (14.5%).
- Professional & Business Services, Retail Trade and Private Service Providing showed the greatest month-over numerical decline — each losing 100 jobs.
- Professional & Business Services also showed the greatest month-over decline in jobs at 7.7%.
The numbers are rounded up to the nearest 100.
