HANFORD — The unemployment rate in Kings County dipped nearly 2% between April and May, according to new figures released by the California Employment Development Department.
A recent report from the department stated the unemployment rate in Kings County for the month of May was 6.7%, down from a revised 8.4% in April and just below the year-ago estimate of 6.8% in May 2018.
This compares with the unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.
This is the second month in a row where the unemployment rate dipped after hitting a two-year high of 10.3% in March. The unemployment rate hasn’t dipped below 7% since November 2018.
Rural counties like Kings with an agricultural base generally have higher unemployment than other areas. The unemployment rate tends to drop during the summer months and into fall during harvest time for many Central Valley crops, based on historical data.
There were no changes for employment year-over-year, with both May 2018 and May 2019 holding steady at 54,000 jobs. The labor force diminished slightly from 58,000 in May 2018 to 57,000 people in May 2019
There were changes month-over-month, however, with employment increasing from 53,100 jobs in April to 54,000 jobs in May. The labor force also decreased slightly from 58,000 people to 57,900 people during those same months.
Additional highlights from Kings County’s May report, according to the Kings County Job Training Office, include:
- From May 2018 to May 2019, Service Providing showed the greatest numerical gain with an increase of 400 jobs (1.1%).
- Special Districts plus Indian Tribes and Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities showed the largest year-over percentage gain of 11.1% (200 jobs each).
- Retail Trade saw the greatest year over numerical decline at -200 jobs (-4.5%).
- Financial Activities saw the largest year over percent decline at -10.0% (-100 jobs).
- From April 2019 to May 2019, Farm saw the greatest numerical gain with an increase of 700 jobs (8.9%).
- Information showed the largest month-over percent increase with a gain of 100% (100 jobs)
- All Government saw the greatest month-over numerical decline at -100 jobs (-0.7%), while local government saw the greatest percent decline of jobs at -1.2% (-100 jobs).
