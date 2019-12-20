HANFORD — It’s been a busy week for the ukulele strummers of Kings Christian Junior High School.
The students, grades 6-8, showed off their ukulele skills at a pair of concerts. On Tuesday, the students performed for the residents of Kings Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Valley Christian Home. The students played an encore the following night for the students’ seventh annual ukulele concert at Lemoore Nazarene Church.
Students of the school have been learning ukulele for one quarter a year for the past seven years.
“It’s an easy instrument to pick up and it has a nicer sound than a recorder,” eighth grade teacher Summer Dalafu said.
Dalafu said that in addition to having a better sound than the tradition woodwind instruments taught in some class, the ukulele is more of an investment, both artistically and in terms of responsibility.
Each student purchases a ukulele in sixth grade which, ideally, they keep until graduation three years later. Caring for, storing, tuning and transporting the instrument creates something of a bond between student and instrument, Dalafu said.
“They learn the responsibility of storing it properly and bringing it to class every day,” she said.
The small guitar-like instruments have gained popularity in recent years thanks to players like Jake Shimabakuro, Amanda Palmer, Kate Micucci, Jason Mraz and others.
Dalafu said that seeing ukulele players on TV gives the instrument a certain cache in the eyes of the students.
The instrument originated in the 19th century as an adaptation of a Portuguese instrument and gained popularity in the United Stated mainland after World War II.
The elective class last one full quarter, at which time everyone on campus is fully aware that class is in session, Dalafu said.
“You know it’s ukulele season because you can hear it everywhere. The students practice in front of the school while waiting for their parents to pick them up,” she said. “As a teacher, it’s exciting to see that even after practicing in class, they’re still interested in playing on their own time.”
