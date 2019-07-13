CENTRAL VALLEY – A group of 11 high school seniors with the UCSF Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research Doctors Academy Program are shadowing team members from Adventist Health in the Central Valley this summer.
The students are being mentored by doctors, physical therapists and others at Adventist Health hospitals in Hanford, Reedley and Selma and medical offices in the area.
“As mentors, we are able to exchange our knowledge and give back some of what we’ve learned to the students,” says Dr. John Zweifler, medical officer for Clinical Integration and Graduate Medical Education. “It’s wonderful to have the students here to inspire us and our patients who really enjoy being a part of the education process.”
During the six-week program, students will receive a first-hand look at some of the day-to-day roles and responsibilities of caring for the community.
The program will end the week of July 15, with students showcasing their research projects during a symposium at UCSF Fresno, 155 N. Fresno St. in Fresno on July 18. Mentors also will be recognized at the symposium for their participation in the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.