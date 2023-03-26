United Cerebral Palsy Central California, better known as UCPCC, will host its second Run Walk & Roll 5K and Autism Awareness Fair in Hanford April 1.
The event will take place at Civic Park in downtown Hanford.
The Hanford Police Department, Sensory Rock, and UCP Parent and Me are collaborating to create what they describe as an unforgettable family and community experience.
Residents can register day-of-race starting at 8 a.m. near the Civic Auditorium, the race will begin at 9 a.m. Participants may also pick up information packets and pre-registration forms on Friday, March 31, from 5-7 p.m. at UCP Parent and Me, located at 606 W. 6th Street in Hanford.
Those who wish to participate can pre-register for $30 per person until March 31, and children under 11 can participate in the 1-mile walk for free. Participants may also purchase event t-shirts and badges, runners will have the opportunity to be awarded prizes for both the 5K run and the 1-mile walk.
UCPCC provides programs to over 1,000 children and adults, along with their families, who have a broad range of disabilities including cerebral palsy, down syndrome, autism, traumatic brain injuries, and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The free Autism Awareness Resource Fair will begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go towards further funding UCP Parent and Me Programs in Hanford.
“It's the largest autism awareness and special needs resource fair in Central California, one of the main reasons it started was because so many families in the area have children and adults that fall under these special needs categories,” said Wayne Picard, director of development and marketing for United Cerebral Palsy Central California.
Organizers are expecting over 100 participants to show up for the event, which will also feature other fun activities for those in attendance, especially those with special needs. There will be a variety of local vendors who will be selling food and beverages throughout the day.
“The resource fair is aimed at providing information from all sorts of organizations whose only goal is to help people with disabilities of all kinds,” said Picard.
“There's 20 different events and experiences for children and adults that range from having the largest rocking horse on the West Coast to having NASCAR there with drivers and race cars to the S.W.A.T Team doing special presentations,” said Picard.