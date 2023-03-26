United Cerebral Palsy Central California, better known as UCPCC, will host its second Run Walk & Roll 5K and Autism Awareness Fair in Hanford April 1.

The event will take place at Civic Park in downtown Hanford.

The Hanford Police Department, Sensory Rock, and UCP Parent and Me are collaborating to create what they describe as an unforgettable family and community experience.

