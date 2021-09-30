The annexation of eight county islands into the City of Hanford is still underway and is expected to be finalized in October, despite snags in the process.
On Tuesday evening, the Hanford Planning Commission met to amend a proposal to annex one of the eight islands. In their previous meeting on Sep. 14, the Commission reviewed seven of the county islands and found that they were consistent with the general plan, but a typo in the notice for Area 7 meant it had to be redone before going to City Council. However, there were not enough people present to hold quorum and advance any items on the agenda for Sep. 28.
“Because they didn’t have a quorum — they didn’t have more than half of their membership — they couldn’t take any official action," city manager Mario Cifuentez said. "So basically there was no action taken… and they will all be reviewed a future commission meeting.”
Plans to incorporate the county islands into the city began in 2019, but were put off temporarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. In order for the annexation to go through, residents needed to be able to address the city and voice any concerns they had, but public meetings were benched by social distancing guidelines.
According to senior planner Gabrielle Myers, the Planning Commission is looking to amend the notice at their next scheduled meeting on Oct. 12. From there, it will go to City Council for review on Nov. 2, and will be subjected to one more reading, before being submitted to the Kings County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).
The incorporation of the eight islands will increase the population of Hanford by 1,293 people, who will fall under the city for public services.
“Right now, I know some of the people in the county islands do have confusion about whom to call for different things… they think they’re Hanford, but they’re still County islands, and this will provide a little more efficiency in providing those services,” Myers said.
But not everything will change completely or overnight. Myers said that fire services will remain the same, as the Kings County Fire Department and Hanford Fire Department maintain a mutual aid agreement. Meanwhile, law enforcement in these areas will remain under the jurisdiction of the Kings County Sheriff's Office until 2023.
Still, Cifuentez says it will bring big changes to Hanford, especially in regards to elections.
“It’s nice to finally bring all those in to take a look at, especially as we move forward with re-districting for Council districts," he said. "These additional households and residents will no doubt have an effect on how the lines are drawn with the re-districting maps for City Council.”
