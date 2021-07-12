Two teens were transported to separate hospitals Sunday after they were found shot in their vehicle in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department.
According to police, officers were dispatched at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to calls of a stranded vehicle in the middle of the road going southbound on 11th Avenue and Davis Street. Lt. James Lutz, public information officer, said officers were informed that the people inside the car had been shot and went to assist.
The officers found the driver, 18, and his passenger, 17, suffering from gun shot wounds. The driver had been shot three times in the torso and upper body, and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. As of press time, he was in critical condition. The passenger was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia and is in stable condition.
The motive for the shooting is not known, Lutz said, but the victims reportedly have gang ties, which are suspected to be connected to the shooting.
"We're working on many leads at this time, but we don't have much we can release at this time," Lutz said. "We believe it's gang-related."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.