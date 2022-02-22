At about 7 a.m. Friday, Avenal Police Officers were dispatched to the area of S. 5th Avenue/E. Tulare St. to investigate a weapons offense in progress.
Kings County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised responding units that a male subject was reportedly walking a dog, while carrying a gun, in public. He was reported to be walking with another male subject. A description of both subjects was provided.
The subjects were found walking within the West View Apartment complex located on the 1000 block of S. 7th Avenue.
An Avenal officer contacted the subjects, who were later identified as Alejandro Rodriguez and Guadalupe Antonio Dominguez. During the encounter, the officer noticed Alejandro was armed with a handgun, according to reports. The officer, along with responding officers, detained both suspects.
The handgun was recovered and found to be loaded with 9mm ammunition in a high capacity magazine, according to authorities. This particular gun was unserialized, untraceable, and is also referred to as a “Ghost Gun,” authorities said.
Both subjects reportedly have extensive history with the Norteno criminal street gang. Later, a search warrant was issued to search Rodriguez' home, which resulted the discovery of more weapons and ammunition, according to police.
Rodriguez was booked on numerous weapons charges, while Dominguez was booked on a single charge of false identification to a police officer.