Hanford's Jocelyn Fagundes and Caitlin Mendes will compete for the title of Dairy Princess during the District 5 Central Dairy Princess contest on June 24 at the Raven Barn in Selma.
Jocelyn is the daughter of Nilda and Manny Fagundes, who is a large animal veterinarian, and is a senior at Sierra Pacific High School who plans to initially attend the College of the Sequoias.
Then, Jocelyn plans to transfer to either California State University, Fresno or California State Long Beach to pursue a degree in psychology. She would like to become a correctional counselor at a prison.
Jocelyn is an active member of the Hanford FFA chapter as well as the Sierra Pacific High Cheer Team, yearbook, and ski club. She has received her Greenhand, Chapter and State Farmer Degrees.
In addition to being a member of the California Scholarship Federation, Jocelyn has received academic awards for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher throughout her high school career. She also is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton.
Caitlyn is the daughter of Monica and Joe Mendes, and grew up on her family’s dairy farm. She is a sophomore at Central Valley Christian High School, and plans to attend California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and pursue a degree in agricultural business.
As an active member of the Central Valley Christian FFA Chapter, Caitlin shows dairy heifers bred on her family’s dairy, is a member of the Cattle Evaluation Judging Team, Meats Judging Team, and participates in numerous speech contests.
Caitlin recently won Junior Champion at the Western Classic Dairy Show. She is a member of the Central Valley Christian High School soccer and volleyball teams, Club Volleyball, and the California Scholarship Federation. Caitlin is a volunteer for St. Aloysius Vacation Bible School and Life Teen Youth Group and is a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
The contestant crowned as District 5 Central Dairy Princess will represent the dairy industry in Kings County. She will serve the area as an ambassador for the dairy industry and will speak to primarily elementary school age children about the importance of a healthy diet including dairy products.
The newly selected Dairy Princess and the Alternate Dairy Princess will participate in a mandatory training provided by the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), where they will receive professional development coaching.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Jackie Giacomazzi at (559) 816-0707.