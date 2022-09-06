At 10 p.m. Friday Hanford Police officers were dispatched to a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 600 block of S. Phillips Street.
A few minutes later, a 23 year-old male from Hanford reportedly arrived at a local hospital with multiple gun shot wounds which were life threatening. The victim was then transferred to a trauma center where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive, according to officials.
Investigators with Hanford Police as well as the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force identified Zysean Wafer as the alleged shooter.
On Sunday, Wafer was contacted and arrested in Hanford in connection with the case, according to officials. With Wafer at the time of his arrest was Harold Jones.
A firearm was located in the vehicle they were in and through investigation, it was determined Jones had discharged the weapon a few moments prior to the arrest in a willful and negligent way, according to officials.
The firearm was unregistered as it did not have a serial number on it. During the investigation, Officers learned Wayfer was a previously convicted felon.
Also, investigators learned Wafer was on active supervised release and had been arrested for a hit and run collision resulting in injury a few weeks earlier but had been released from jail pending court hearings.
Wafer was arrested for attempted murder and also for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Jones was arrested for willful negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a unregistered firearm as well as carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle stemming from the traffic stop on Sept. 4.