At 10 p.m. Friday Hanford Police officers were dispatched to a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 600 block of S. Phillips Street.

A few minutes later, a 23 year-old male from Hanford reportedly arrived at a local hospital with multiple gun shot wounds which were life threatening. The victim was then transferred to a trauma center where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive, according to officials.

Investigators with Hanford Police as well as the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force identified Zysean Wafer as the alleged shooter.

