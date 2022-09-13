west nile
The Kings Mosquito Abatement District building on Tuesday afternoon. 

 Gary Feinstein/Contributor

The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has received confirmation of the first two West Nile virus-associated deaths in Kings County in 2022, according to officials.

The first case of WNV infection in Kings County was reported on July 15, 2022 and there have been a total of three infections, including two deaths, in Kings County this year, according to Heather Silva, Assistant Director of KCDPH.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these Kings County residents due to West Nile virus,” said Silva. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious WNV can be and we encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes especially by eliminating sources for mosquitoes to propagate.”

Michael Cavanagh, Kings Mosquito Abatement District Manager, checks out a mosquito specimen on Tuesday afternoon in Hanford. 
A petri dish holds mosquitos ready for study at the Kings Mosquito Abatement District Tuesday. 

