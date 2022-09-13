The first case of WNV infection in Kings County was reported on July 15, 2022 and there have been a total of three infections, including two deaths, in Kings County this year, according to Heather Silva, Assistant Director of KCDPH.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these Kings County residents due to West Nile virus,” said Silva. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious WNV can be and we encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes especially by eliminating sources for mosquitoes to propagate.”
Most people who are infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms or only mild non-specific flu-like illnesses. However, in some individuals, especially the elderly, the disease can cause severe neurological illness, according to the the Health Department statement.
Symptoms of severe disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, joint pain, disorientation and altered level of consciousness.
Residents can contact the Kings Mosquito Abatement District (KMAD) if they have a mosquito problem, report a neglected swimming pool (green pool), or if they need assistance in eliminating mosquito breeding sources.
The District will also provide mosquito fish for swimming pools, back yard ponds, and horse troughs free of charge, according to officials. Those seeking services are encouraged to contact the District by calling (559) 584-3326.
Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) recommends that individuals protect against mosquito bites by practicing the “Three Ds”:
1. Deet – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or Insect Repellent 3535 (IR3535) according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should be used according to label instructions for children.
2. Dawn and Dusk – Mosquitoes that transmit WNV usually bite in the early morning and evening, so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
3. Drain – Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, by emptying flowerpots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.