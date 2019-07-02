HANFORD — A fatal crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV Monday night shut down a section of Highway 43 in Kings County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 7:45 p.m., CHP said a 55-year-old man from Lamont was driving a Freightliner, pulling a semi-trailer northbound on state Route 43 at the intersection of Idaho Avenue.
At the same time, officers said a 69-year-old woman from Corcoran was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on SR-43 with two passengers.
CHP said the Freightliner began to make a left turn onto Idaho Avenue right in front of the Suburban. They said suburban was unable to stop or slow before crashing into the right side of the Freightliner and becoming lodged beneath it.
Officials said the driver of the suburban, along with a 63-year-old male passenger, died. Names of the victims are not being released pending family notification.
Another 80-year-old male passenger in the Suburban sustained major injuries and was taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital. His condition was unavailable.
This is preliminary information and CHP said the final cause of the collision is still under investigation.
