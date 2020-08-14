You have permission to edit this article.
Two arrested after alleged disturbance involving firearm
Two arrested after alleged disturbance involving firearm

VISALIA — At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 26000 block of S. Mooney Blvd. for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The alleged victims reported that the suspects fled in a blue Toyota Camry.

Officers located the occupied suspect vehicle in the 4000 block of S. Mooney Blvd. and conducted a traffic stop. Officers were notified of a bag which had allegedly been tossed out of the vehicle prior to the traffic stop. A bag containing a replica firearm was found nearby. The driver, Dymend Guyton, 19, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child endangerment. One of the passengers, Dominik Guyton, 18, was alleged to be the suspect who brandished the replica firearm at the victims during the disturbance call.

Both suspects were arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility. The remaining occupants of the vehicle were juveniles and were released to a parent.

— Parker Bowman

