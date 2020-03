On Leap Day, Feb. 29th, 2020, longtime Kings County residents and faithful Hanford Sentinel subscribers (since the 1950s), twins Josephine Rose and Lavina Avila celebrated their 92nd birthday. That's 23rd if you only count the Leap Years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They credit God, His mercy and goodness, for their many years.

According to LeapYearDay.com the odds of twins born on Leap Day are 1 in 50,000. It's fun to think that little, old Hanford is home to such a rare occurrence.