HANFORD — In honor of Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation handed over the keys of a new mortgage-free home in Hanford to the family of U.S. Navy Security Forces Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Temores.
This is one of 20 homes Tunnel to Towers has delivered around the country this Memorial Day.
Temores, a native of Hanford, was killed on duty Nov. 30, 2019 when a car crashed into his patrol vehicle while he guarded the gate of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia.
He left behind his wife, Bethany, and their son, Damien.
Bethany and Damien were living with her parents, and Tunnel to Towers has made their dream of homeownership a reality without the financial hardship of a mortgage.
“I would like to go back to school and earn a degree to ensure that Damien will have a life that Oscar set out to give him. Tunnel to Towers will help make that possible,” said Bethany.
In a private ceremony, the Foundation presented the family with the keys to their new home.
“Memorial Day is a day to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This Memorial Day, when you are enjoying your day off, maybe seeing friends or family for the first time, I ask you to take a minute to think of those families who will never see their loved ones again. These heroes gave up their lives for our freedom and we will give the families they left behind a place where they can live free of the burdens of a mortgage,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.
The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes.
This year as the Foundation marks the twentieth anniversary of the September 11th attacks and the Foundation’s inception, it has set an ambitious goal of delivering 120 mortgage-free homes by the end of the year.
Those wanting to support the organization by donating can do so at www.T2T.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.