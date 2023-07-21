Residents have no need to be concerned about flooding from the Tulare Lake basin, Kings County officials say, but should be prepared for the water to stick around for awhile. 

“The risk for flooding in any of our Stratford or Corcoran communities is extremely low,” said Kings County Office of Emergency Services Manager Abraham Valencia. “The only issue would be a catastrophic breach of the levees, but the levees have been worked on. They have been protected against erosion. There is no threat right now to any communities for this season.”

Valencia encouraged residents, however, to always be prepared for a wide variety of emergencies, including earthquakes or power losses, by keeping a good supply of food and water on hand, and planning to take care of special needs like medications in the event of an emergency.

