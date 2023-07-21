Residents have no need to be concerned about flooding from the Tulare Lake basin, Kings County officials say, but should be prepared for the water to stick around for awhile.
“The risk for flooding in any of our Stratford or Corcoran communities is extremely low,” said Kings County Office of Emergency Services Manager Abraham Valencia. “The only issue would be a catastrophic breach of the levees, but the levees have been worked on. They have been protected against erosion. There is no threat right now to any communities for this season.”
Valencia encouraged residents, however, to always be prepared for a wide variety of emergencies, including earthquakes or power losses, by keeping a good supply of food and water on hand, and planning to take care of special needs like medications in the event of an emergency.
As for the Tulare Lake itself, Valencia estimated that lake would remain for a year at the very least.
The amount of time it takes for Tulare Lake to dry up again is ultimately subject to how much rain falls in the Central Valley in the coming year and how quickly it evaporates, according to National Weather Service hydrologist Nathan Patrick.
“It’s definitely not going to disappear overnight,” Patrick said. “It’s going to be a lengthy process for all that to work its way out and evaporate. I think it could be a several-year period before it returns to what it was prior to this winter.”
Valencia said the current rate of depletion caused by evaporation and farming diversions is between 0.1 and 0.2 feet a week. But an El Niño climate pattern is expected to remain through the winter, potentially prolonging the lifespan of lake.
In an El Niño system, changes in winds, temperature and surface pressure of the Pacific Ocean affect local weather systems across the country, including California.
“The question people often have is what the impacts are with El Niño, and typically what we do see is enhanced precipitation for Southern California,” Patrick said. “Some people will remember that 2016 was also a Niño year, and that forecast was kind of a bust. It was actually dry statewide. That can occur, but two out of three times that we’ve had it, it usually trends toward above average precipitation.”
“That [El Niño conditions] could exacerbate the current situation as far as the lake bottom being there for a longer period of time,” Valencia said. “But as far as threats, we feel like we’re in a good position.”
Once the waters finally recede, Valencia said Kings County would work on the public roadways that went underwater so they are rebuilt. According to Valencia, Kings County’s Office of Emergency Services is in conversations with the state’s Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prepare for the engineering and construction required so the roads are accessible to residents once again.
“We’re working to get some funding,” Valencia said. “Once the water recedes — that we know we’re not in the threat of that area flooding — we do plan on reconditioning the roads and making sure they’re safe to travel.”
Valencia added that he is satisfied with the county response to the flooding caused by the large amount of precipitation that fell in Kings County this winter.
“We haven’t lost any lives here in Kings County, so if that’s a measure of performance, I’d say we got an A+,” Valencia said.