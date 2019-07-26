HUNTINGTON LAKE — Campers finally headed home Wednesday after spending four days at Huntington Lake for the Tulare-Kings County 4-H Summer Camp.
The camp has been going on for over 50 years, said 4-H Program Director Rochelle Mederos. This year's camp was one of the best she's seen since she started five years ago, she said.
"Even though our teens spent less time planning this year's camp, it has been one of the best groups of teens I've seen," Mederos said. "It went smoothly, there was no drama at all."
There were 13 teen counselors and about 30 campers from both Tulare and Kings counties. It has been five years since the two counties joined together to offer a 4-H camp, Mederos said.
The event was hosted at Camp Keola at Huntington Lake in Fresno County. In the mornings, campers were able to participate in activities such as leather craft and tie-dye.
In the afternoons, campers went out on the lake to either swim or use canoes and kayaks. Activities like a scavenger hunt or a carnival night were offered in the evening. And of course, there was always a campfire.
The 4-H program is unable to host summer camp without dedicated volunteers, Mederos said.
There will be a meeting coming up in October for anyone interested in getting involved with next summer's 4-H camp. Applications for teen counselors will be out in November.
More information is offered at county 4-H extension offices or through 4-H newsletters for members. Those who are interested can also call the Tulare 4-H extension office at (559) 684-3300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.