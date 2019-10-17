{{featured_button_text}}

VISALIA — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy, “Rocco.”

On Wednesday evening, Rocco was hit and killed by a car on Avenue 328 in Visalia after his handler stopped to let him have a bathroom break and Rocco took off running after a rabbit.

The rabbit ran into the roadway and Rocco followed him. Within seconds, Sheriff’s officials said he was struck by a car.

Rocco was a one-year-old Belgian Malinois. He served the Sheriff’s Office since May of this year.

“At the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputies are as much a part of our department as their human counterparts,” said a press release from TCSO. “They are heroes who work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe. And to lose one, is to lose a very valuable and loved member of the Sheriff’s Office.”

The office asks that the community join Sheriff Boudreaux in honoring Rocco’s legacy by keeping his handler and his family in their prayers.

“He will be deeply missed,” officials said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments