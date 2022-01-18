The World Ag Expo is back in action as a live event in Tulare. The International Agri-Center is hosting the three-day event from Feb. 8–10, 2022.
Last year's digital exhibition was conducted online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We're ready to host a live event for an essential industry," Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO, stated in a press release. "We made the right decision to move to a digital show, but ag never stopped and it's important to get back to safe gatherings for ag professionals."
With 1,230 committed exhibitors ranging from heavy equipment and water pump manufacturers to seed distributors and fertilizer companies, the 55th annual event is currently booked by vendors at 94% capacity, according to the press release.
In addition, nearly 100 special events, education seminars and product demonstrations are scheduled for the three-day show.
The Expo kicks off at 8 a.m., February 8, with an awards ceremony honoring the Top 10 new products selected for their innovations and contributions to the industry.
Top 10 New Products:
- All Electric Class-8 Truck: Hummingbird EV
- New Smart Autonomous Robot: Naio Technologies
- Clip Plugs: Rain Bird
- E70N Electric Tractor: Solectrac
- TJ Hoof Hub: TJ Hoof Care
- Burro Collaborative Robot: Burro
- mini GUSS: GUSS Automation
- IT Rover: InsightTRAC
- Teatwand Parallel: OnFarm Solutions
- Tule Vision: Tule Technologies
Toyota Giveaway
Toyota is giving away a Tundra pickup truck, with proceeds benefiting Valley Children's Healthcare and the Guilds Center for Community Health. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. They can be purchased in advance of the drawing, at the Toyota Exhibit or at Gate 2 on February 10. For information about the Toyota Giveaway call 559-353-7145.
Seminars
Fresno State, Women in Ag for Mentoring and Empowerment and numerous additional groups are hosting more than 100 seminars throughout the three-day Ag Expo. Learning sessions cover every topic imaginable — from "Rural Ag Issues" to a "Cattle Handling Demonstration" to growing "Hemp Across America."
Seminars take place from morning to late afternoon at various expo venues on Feb. 8, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Visit World Ag Expo's website for a complete list of educational sessions and demonstrations.
Ride and Drive
With increased demand for outdoor learning experiences among attendees and exhibitors, Ride & Drives will be available at the east and west ends of the grounds. In addition, Fendt will make its debut on the northeast side, while at least two electric tractor companies are scheduled to offer demos on the south end of the fairgrounds.
Safety First
Although this year's World Ag Expo is a live extravaganza this year, event organizers are "focused on keeping all guests safe" and will follow state-recommended COVID requirements. These include:
Discouraging anyone from attending the Expo if they are experiencing symptoms such as fever, chills or shortness of breath;
Requiring masks for passengers using vehicles for Park & Ride transport and Ag Tours;
Recommending the wearing of face masks at indoor events, and making masks available at all gates and entries to buildings and pavilions;
Offering hand-sanitizing and hand-washing stations throughout the expo grounds;
In keeping with ever-present innovations and safety precautions of the 21-century agriculture industry, Agri-Center CEO Sinift reiterated the importance of returning to safe gatherings in the Central Valley.
"Driving innovations and solutions happen when we meet and learn from each other," Sinift stated.
Contact: World Ag Expo, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, CA 93274; 559-688-1030 | www/worldagexp.com
