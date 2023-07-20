Triple-digit highs and warm nights are forecast to continue in Hanford and the Central Valley, with Hanford facing an excessive heat warning and other advisories from the National Weather Service for the second weekend in a row.
High temperatures this weekend are expected to pass 105 degrees during the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And residents shouldn’t expect to see much respite during the nighttime, either.
“One of the things that’s really driving these heat advisories and excessive heat warnings is the overnight lows for the area are going to be sitting right around the 73, 74 mark,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jessica Chiari. “We’re not going to get much relief from that daytime heat. That’s one of the factors that’s really driving those heat products, especially in the Hanford area.”
Chiari said the overnight low temperatures are about 10 degrees above average for Hanford in July.
“Folks that don’t have air conditioning and folks that are susceptible to heat illnesses, they’re just more prone to that when they’re not going to get any relief,” Chiari said.
The National Weather Service put out two heat advisories that cover most of the day on Friday and Sunday, bridged by the more severe excessive heat warning in place for most of the day on Saturday. Whether the weather service issues a warning or an advisory is based on the risk to local residents facing heat-related illnesses.
“Whether it’s an advisory or a warning, we always caution people to drink a lot of water and avoid going outside if you can,” Chiari said. “If you do have to be outside, take a lot of breaks, preferably in the shade or air conditioning if at all possible.
“We also want people to know that if you do go out and you travel, always make sure you’re checking your backseat,” Chiari added. “Every year, you hear of heat-related deaths, and those are all preventable. We want to encourage people that if you go out and you have pets, children, loved ones, always make sure you’re checking on the backseat.”
The City of Hanford announced that admission to the Plunge, the City’s community pool, would be free until Saturday this week as a result of the high temperatures. Local non-profit Main Street Hanford also canceled the weekly Thursday Night Market for the same reason.
The Longfield Center will be available as a cooling center during normal operating hours from Monday to Saturday, but Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson said the center would not be open on Sunday.
He said it would be closed Sunday because no residents showed up when it was opened as a cooling center on a Sunday earlier this summer.
At Tuesday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Lou Martinez voiced support for extending the hours of the Plunge past its usual closing time at 4 p.m.
“It’s very hot out there,” Martinez said. “I’d like to see our Plunge hours extended. It’s hot until late at night.”