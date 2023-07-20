Triple-digit highs and warm nights are forecast to continue in Hanford and the Central Valley, with Hanford facing an excessive heat warning and other advisories from the National Weather Service for the second weekend in a row.

High temperatures this weekend are expected to pass 105 degrees during the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And residents shouldn’t expect to see much respite during the nighttime, either.

“One of the things that’s really driving these heat advisories and excessive heat warnings is the overnight lows for the area are going to be sitting right around the 73, 74 mark,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jessica Chiari. “We’re not going to get much relief from that daytime heat. That’s one of the factors that’s really driving those heat products, especially in the Hanford area.”

