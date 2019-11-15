HANFORD — As the song says, “everything old is new again.”
That’s the idea behind Roy’s Treasures, Hanford’s newest thrift shop.
“I like thrift shops and I’ve accumulated a lot of stuff over the years and figured it was time to get rid of some of it,” said shop owner Roy Montgomery.
Roy’s Treasures hosted a grand opening earlier this month at 202 E. 8th St., about a block away from downtown landmarks like the Carnegie Museum and the Hanford Metro 4.
A Hanford native, Montgomery lived in Washington for about a decade until moving back to the Valley earlier this year to be with family and to open his shop.
Having worked at a big box retail store for about three decades, Montgomery is relishing the opportunity to be in business for himself, he said.
“I love it. I get to do what I want. I don’t have anyone telling me what I can or can’t do,” he said.
He also said that working in his own shop means he has the flexibility to be open to discussing prices of items and doing a little healthy haggling while getting to know his new customers in the process.
In addition to second-hand furniture, clothing, DVDs, magazines, collectible knick knacks and other items, Montgomery also sells handmade jewelry, hats and scarves.
Before moving to the Pacific Northwest, Montgomery would sell his hand-made items at Alma’s Flea Market. While living away from Hanford, he didn’t have such an outlet to sell his creations. Despite this, he kept making them for fun -- and they kept piling up.
“I just kept making and making and they’d just go into a box,” he said, adding that he was happy that he’d finally have a chance to sell them.
Montgomery said that Hanford is “way different” now than when he left 10 years ago in terms of development.
Roy’s Treasures also sells NASCAR memorabilia, crafting supplies, household items, gifts, T-shirt transfers, baby items and other things.
Roy’s Treasure’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 559-381-8020.
