LEMOORE – An early morning traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase and eventual arrest of a 54-year-old man with two outstanding misdemeanors.
According to a Kings County Sheriff’s press release, it was 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 28 when KCSO deputies stopped a 2000 Cadillac Catera. The car had expired registration tags and was initially stopped in the area of 17th Avenue and Davis Circle, south of Lemoore.
The driver at first identified himself as Brian Phillips, but that turned out to be a deceased person’s name.
The driver’s real name was later found to be Eric Phillips who had two misdemeanor warrants issued for his arrest.
While a deputy was running a records check near his patrol car, Phillips drove off at a high rate of speed. The deputies jumped into their patrol cars and chased after him for several miles.
Phillips reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and failed to stop at several stops signs while also driving at times in the opposing lane of traffic.
The pursuit continued to the area of 19th Avenue and Highway 198 in Lemoore. There, Phillips drove his Cadillac toward the eastbound on ramp of Highway 198 and struck the concrete center median, losing control of the vehicle. He regained control and drove west on the eastbound off ramp but then lost control of the Cadillac a second time. He eventually slid off into the grassy median in the center of the road.
Phillips then opened his door and fled on foot. Deputies chased the man for approximately 80 yards until he stopped running, turned around and began quickly walking toward the deputies.
Phillips was then taken into custody and stated, “I don’t know why I did that. I knew you guys were going to catch me.”
Phillips was booked into Kings County Jail on several felony charges and is being held on $150,000 bail.
