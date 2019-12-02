HANFORD — The city of Hanford Public Works Department posted a notice to residents and businesses about an upcoming traffic signal installation project.
The Hanford City Council awarded the Hanford Armona Road and Irwin Street traffic signal installation project to Bush Engineering.
The project was scheduled to begin on or about Dec. 2 and continue for an estimated 90 calendar days.
The work, in general, consists of clearing and grubbing, demolition of existing concrete improvements, saw cut existing pavement, earthwork activities for road widening improvements, roadway excavation, sidewalk and ADA ramps, construction of concrete curbs, gutters, curb returns and ADA compliant ramps, construct a new pavement section for road widening including aggregate base and asphalt concrete, apply a slurry seal pavement treatment to existing and new pavement, relocate fire hydrant assembly, installation and activation of a new traffic signal, installation of traffic striping, signage and pavement markers.
Work hours will be between 7 a.m.-4:43 p.m. During this time, there will be slight traffic flow disturbances while construction progresses, but the roadways will remain open at all times and residents will have access to driveways at all times except for two short periods when concrete or asphalt are curing at driveway locations. Bush Engineering will accommodate residents to the extent possible during construction.
This project will not impact trash pickups or mail delivery.
Construction activity of this nature is inherently dangerous and is especially attractive to young children. Department officials said workers are instructed to keep children away from the site during working hours and they have requested assistance from the police department during non-working hours.
“We ask for your cooperation in instructing children to stay clear of the project and we would appreciate any assistance you can render in preventing children from playing near the work area,” said the notice. “Thank you for your cooperation in our efforts to proceed in a safe manner during construction of the project.”
