The southern San Joaquin Valley from Fresno to Bakersfield is likely to see several 50 to 300-acre or larger clean transportation hubs proposed in coming months funded with a mix of millions of dollars of public and private funding - part of a Valley-wide $30 billion investment that could add 100,000 new jobs here.

The federal Department of Transportation (DOT) is leading the charge to launch this new freight movement model in support of California’s seaports that could be replicated across the country.

“What has brought everyone to the table is the fact that the DOT has designated our project as a “Regional Infrastructure Accelerator” with the financial backing of the government that brings in private investment,” says consultant Lois Yates of Arizona-based Global Logistics Development Partners.

