Hanford HIgh Track Coaches

Erick Delgado, David Roosevelt, Benito Avila, Jesse Padia and Elijah Davis.

 Contributed

Coach David Roosevelt has been part of Hanford's community fabric since 1975.

Now he's being honored for his years of commitment — Hanford High School is set to host the Dave Roosevelt-Hanford Invitational on Feb. 25 in recognition of his career. 

The Hanford resident taught art in the high school district and coached for 34 years before retiring in 2010. After that he taught community college classes and now coaches track and field at Hanford High School.

