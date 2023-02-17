Coach David Roosevelt has been part of Hanford's community fabric since 1975.
Now he's being honored for his years of commitment — Hanford High School is set to host the Dave Roosevelt-Hanford Invitational on Feb. 25 in recognition of his career.
The Hanford resident taught art in the high school district and coached for 34 years before retiring in 2010. After that he taught community college classes and now coaches track and field at Hanford High School.
Roosevelt, 75, reflected this week on the importance of coaching for him throughout the years, and said his work with students is a top priority, even after his retirement 13 years ago.
“I came here in 1975 and started coaching right out of the Army," he said. "I was teaching arts, painting and ceramics everything underneath that spectrum.”
At the time Roosevelt was working as assistant track coach under Butch Cardoza.
“I was 26 years old at that time … it was training with the kids and running distances with them right there … I had run for the Southern California Striders, so I had a lot of experience running marathons and half marathons,” he said. “It's always exciting when the kids get to participate in marathons, even more exciting when we get to host them. It’s an exciting experience as a coach.”
Roosevelt talked about how running in his early years laid the foundation for coaching later on.
“I ran at Pierce College when I got out of high school, and we took state championships under coach Bob Chambers … he was a runner who went to the Olympics earlier in his life, during the Olympic section of the 800 meter run he set the world record and 15 minutes later it was broken by someone else,” Roosevelt said. “He taught a lot of us how to run really well, and how to train really well and I use his strategies and techniques til this day when coaching.”
Roosevelt said he received a scholarship and was able to attend San Fernando State College, now California State University, Northridge. "For a short time I held a record there of 14:42 for the 3 mile and then it was broken later," he said.
Roosevelt said that he was stunned when he found out the invitational was named in his honor.
“I was a little shy, it sounded a little grand for me. … We’ve been a part of some big invitationals before here and along the coast … not one of those is named after me. It’s going to be exciting, we have 10 or so schools starting off,” he said.
Roosevelt said his passion for coaching keeps him coming to work, even as the years pass.
“I kept thinking I was going to retire, and well, I haven't retired yet from coaching at least. I’ve continued with the coaching because I love it. I like working with the runners, helping them reach their goals with the help of training and practicing and building up stamina,” he said.
Roosevelt said he's grateful for his time spent coaching at Hanford High.
“It's given me a chance to not just help kids right there with training, but to meet them later on through life. … I get a lot of students who now have their kids and some of them even have grandkids. It's nice to see the impact you can have on people's lives.”