Producer Jeffrey Seller and Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno announced Tuesday that single tickets for "Hamilton" are on sale now at BroadwayinFresno.com, in person at the Fresno Entertainment and Convention Center Box Office, or by calling 800.745.3000. Tickets will be available for performances March 30 – April 10, 2022.
There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $149 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.
Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Fresno engagement should be made through BroadwayinFresno.com or Ticketmaster.com.”
"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The "Hamilton" creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-winning "In the Heights."
"Hamilton" features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The "Hamilton" Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The "Hamilton" recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
