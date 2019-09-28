{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Main Street Hanford's Thursday Night Marketplace was a hot spot for gear heads Thursday night.

The weekly farmer's market, held in downtown Hanford each Thursday evening, hosted its second annual Milinich Car Show. The event derives its name from the Milinich Body Shop, representatives of which co-organize the event. 

"We have had many people ask us to host a car show and cruise night and it’s something we’ve considered but for now we are having fun with our small show during Thursday Night Market Place," Main Street Hanford Executive Director Michelle Brown said in an email. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The soundtrack to the night was provided by Journey tribute band, Midnight Run. 

The Thursday Night Marketplace runs though Halloween.  

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the reporter at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com

Tags

Load comments