Thursday Night Market Place returns to downtown Hanford Thursday, May 5.
Main Street Hanford is celebrating the 22nd year for the event and this year the organization aims to make sure it’s bigger and better than ever. Thursday Night Market Place features a Certified Farmers’ Market, a variety of food vendors, craft vendors, retail vendors, informational vendors, children’s activities, live music and a beer and wine garden.
Main Street Hanford is now accepting vendor applications. Applications will be available on their website at www.mainstreethanford.com.
“We have made it easier for applicants to be vendors at our market in hopes that we can attract more crafters and artisans,” said Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford.
Thursday Night Market Place is the largest weekly event in the Central Valley, according to a press release.
Each week visitors can find thousands of people in Civic Park enjoying freshly-picked produce, delicious food, fun activities and live music performed by the best bands in the valley. In 2019, the market season started with over 100 vendors that spanned through Civic Park and down Irwin Street. Unfortunately, the pandemic caused many vendors to go out of business and in 2021 the season started with only 60 vendors in Civic Park.
“Our hope is that this year, we will see more vendors apply and continue the success of our event,” says Brown.
The market is scheduled to run from May 5 through Oct. 7 in Civic Park from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Make sure to visit www.mainstreethanford.com for a full entertainment schedule. For more information contact Main Street Hanford at 559-582-9457.