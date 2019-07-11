This July, at Thursday Night Market Place, Hanford Parks & Recreation is celebrating “Parks Make Life Better” month. This Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Bastille patio (in Civic Park) will be open with exciting activities for children of all ages to enjoy for free! Games include Giant Stackable Cups, Basketball, Giant Dominoes, Board Games and an information booth regarding Parks and Recreation Department services, activities and city wide events. “We’re proud to participate in the Parks Make Life Better! public awareness campaign. Especially at Thursday Night Market Place!” said Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva. The Parks Make Life Better! campaign is statewide and supported through the California Parks and Recreation Society.
Hanford Parks & Recreation and Main Street Hanford want to bring awareness to the importance of spending quality time with family and friends in our parks. The City of Hanford Parks and Recreation Department and Main Street Hanford strive to enhance the quality of life and meet the diverse needs of the community. Creating family fun is a top priority at Thursday Night Market Place with fun for the entire family. “It’s our goal to create a fun and positive atmosphere in downtown Hanford where people can spend quality time with one another,” said Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford.
Also happening this Thursday, is Firefighter Appreciation Night! Make sure to visit Civic Park and show your appreciation for our local firefighters. Keeping our community safe is their first priority and for that, we all need to show support for our fire department. Stop by and say thank you, shake hands and take a photo to show them that you appreciate their service to our community.
Thursday Night Market Place is a weekly celebration in downtown Hanford featuring a Certified Farmers’ Market, food, live music and a beer and wine garden. The Certified Farmers’ Market includes a large variety of farm fresh produce including Certified Organic products. Visit every Thursday and shop delicious, fresh picked local fruits and vegetables. Make sure to show your support for local farmers by shopping small and eating fresh!
The Flying J’s will be performing on the Courthouse Stage from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. They are a rockabilly band formerly known as Motel Drive. Enjoy the beer and wine garden, games and live music.
Downtown Hanford is the place to be on Thursday nights from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. Make sure to follow Thursday Night Market Place on Facebook to see what is happening week to week, and visit www.mainstreethanford.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.