Main Street Hanford has decided to cancel this week’s Thursday Night Market Place due to the extreme heat forecasted to be 107°. For the safety of the vendors, volunteers, crew and guests, it was decided to cancel the market if temperatures rise above 106°. “It was a difficult decision because we hate to cancel such a wonderful community event, but we have to keep everyone’s safety in mind,” said Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford.
Main Street Hanford is in the middle of its 19th season of Thursday Night Market Place and this Thursday was scheduled to be Military Appreciation Night. Community members gather to show support for our troops, veterans, friends and neighbors at Lemoore Naval Air Station. This year, Main Street Hanford had approval for a flyover with VFA-154 Black Knights. They are a F/A-18F Super Hornet squadron based out of NAS Lemoore. Earlier this month Lieutenant Commander Doug Morrow notified Main Street Hanford that the scheduled flyover was canceled due to financial constraints that have cancelled all FY19 flyovers. LCDR Doug Morrow is hopeful that the flyover will be good to go after October 1st. “This is a special night for our community and we don’t want to miss it. We are planning to begin preparations to reschedule Military Appreciation Night and the flyover for a Thursday in October. The flyover takes months to arrange but we will do our best to make it happen,” Brown stated. She is hopeful that they will be able to reschedule this event in order to show appreciation for the military, especially Lemoore Naval Air Station.
JJ Brown, Hanford local and Navy Veteran was scheduled to appear on the Courthouse Stage at Thursday Night Market Place. JJ Brown is a singer/songwriter with a crossover country sound. He and his band have relocated their performance to Hop Forged Brewing Co. at 6:00 p.m. this Thursday.
Thursday Night Market Place is set to be back next week! For those that have not attended the event, Thursday Night Market Place is a weekly celebration in downtown Hanford featuring a Certified Farmers’ Market, food vendors, craft vendors, live music and a beer and wine garden. The Certified Farmers’ Market includes a large variety of farm fresh produce including Certified Organic products. Hanford has the only Certified Farmers’ Market in Kings County bringing fresh picked, local fruits and vegetables to the community. Make sure to show your support for local farmers by shopping small and eating fresh!
There is something for everyone so make sure to bring the kiddos, because as always, there are tons of fun activities for them to enjoy including pony rides, train rides, face painting and games. We will miss the market this week but we will be back and celebrating every Thursday until the end of October. Make sure to follow Thursday Night Market Place on Facebook to see what’s happening week to week and visit www.mainstreethanford.com for more information.
