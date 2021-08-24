Main Street Hanford has something special planned for the community as part of its weekly Thursday Night Market Place.
Set for the evening of Aug. 26, “Family Fun Night” will be held at Civic Park from 5:30-9 p.m., and is intended to celebrate the birthday and memory of Wyland Gomes, who died last year.
According to the Hanford Police Department, Gomes was fatally shot by his father, who then reportedly turned the gun on himself.
“It is his family's wish that children live a full, happy childhood with positive interactions with the adults they love most,” Main Street Hanford wrote. “To honor this, Main Street Hanford has dedicated one Thursday Night Market Place each year to his memory. This Thursday is dedicated to the children of the community with free activities made possible by donations from Wyland’s friends and family.”
Some of the activities include pony rides, carousel rides, train rides, face painting and snow cones — all of which will be free.
The normal Thursday Night Market activities will go on as usual, including vendors offering fresh produce from across the San Joaquin Valley, live music by Hanford country band 82 Deluxe, a beer and wine garden and food from various local vendors. A special guest visit from 4Creeks — a Visalia-based engineering company — is on the schedule as well.
“They are a strong team of visionary-thinkers, innovators, and citizen-mentors, and they are determined to play their part in inspiring a new future for Central California,” Main Street Hanford wrote.
Additionally, 4Creeks is looking at opening a Hanford office.
