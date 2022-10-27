Thursday Night Market Place closes season with Halloween bash
An It Taco and Hit Girl show off their costumes in downtown Hanford in this 2019 file photo. 

 Parker Bowman, the Sentinel

Main Street Hanford invites the public to the last Thursday Night Market Place of the year from 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

This final installment of the popular weekly event will also serve as a Halloween party. There will be a costume party for all ages and there will also be prizes for best group costume, best adult costume, best kid’s costume and more, according to Main Street Hanford. 

Children of all ages can enjoy trick or treating throughout the market by visiting the craft and retail vendors to get treats. 

