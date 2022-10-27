Main Street Hanford invites the public to the last Thursday Night Market Place of the year from 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
This final installment of the popular weekly event will also serve as a Halloween party. There will be a costume party for all ages and there will also be prizes for best group costume, best adult costume, best kid’s costume and more, according to Main Street Hanford.
Children of all ages can enjoy trick or treating throughout the market by visiting the craft and retail vendors to get treats.
As always, guests can enjoy carousel rides, pony rides and train rides as well as '80s cover band, Max Headboard, who will perform on the Courthouse stage.
Thursday Night Market Place is a weekly celebration in downtown Hanford featuring a Certified Farmers’ Market, food, live music and a beer and wine garden.
The certified farmers’ market includes a large variety of farm fresh produce including certified organic products.
Hanford has the only certified farmers' market in Kings County, bringing fresh-picked, local fruits and vegetables to the community.
“It has been an incredible season and we will miss the market, our volunteers and all of the regular customers,” Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, stated. “Looking forward to 2023’s market season and spending more Thursday nights with our community.”
Those interested can follow Thursday Night Market Place and Main Street Hanford on Facebook. Visit www.mainstreethanford.com for more information.