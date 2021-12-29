Hanford residents and holiday guests can expect a break in the rain on Thursday as they return to work, or enjoy their time off just prior to celebrating the New Year's holiday.
Wind gusts up to 20 mph are expected Thursday, however, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Although it rained throughout the area Wednesday morning and into the evening, chances of rain Thursday are minimal, according to NOAA. However, the National Weather Service is forecasting a 20 percent chance of rain Friday, Dec. 31. Winds are expected to decrease to 5 mph Friday night, with a prediction of "calm" for New Year's Eve in the Hanford area.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 40s during the day, and in the low 30s at night on Thursday and Friday.
New Year's Day should be relatively calm and clear, according to NOAA, which forecast "mostly sunny" skies, with a high "near 48" for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Winds are expected to be calm on New Year's Day and throughout Sunday afternoon.
Drivers should prepare for more rain next week on Monday and Tuesday, with NOAA predicting a 30% to 40% chance of rain.
