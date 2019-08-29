LEMOORE — Food options at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino just got a little more phenomenal.
Pho-nominal Eats celebrated its grand opening Tuesday afternoon, inviting dozens of VIPs and community members to be the first to try the new restaurant’s Asian-inspired menu items.
“It’s good. It’s a nice bit of change. Thumbs up,” said Marianne Honeywood.
Honeywood was one of the first people in line to get a bowl of pho, which is Vietnamese soup. It was her first experience with the dish and she said she’d definitely have it again.
“I’d have it again. We were getting tired of the fries anyway,” she joked.
The casual restaurant offers pho -- pronounced “fuh” -- noodle soups, teriyaki bowls, Vietnamese rolls and other items.
Tachi Palace Executive Chef Cesar Venegas wasn’t a pho specialist six months ago when the restaurant was still in the planning stages, he said, though he may be now after a crash course.
“It just comes to you. I asked around in the Asian community. I went to San Francisco and to LA, to Koreatown, and asked around. I went to see some of my chefs in Vegas and they all gave me tips,” he said.
Still fine-tuning his pho recipes as early as this week, the chef knew he had created a recipe he could endorse after visiting a four-star pho restaurant in the Valley and deciding that his was even better.
Originally specializing in Italian cuisine, Venegas worked in Vegas, serving as a chef at the Venetian and New York New York casinos, as well as working with famed television chef Emeril Lagasse.
For the past decade, Venegas has served as the Tachi’s executive chef. He curates the menus, as well as creates recipes for each of the eateries at the hotel.
And while the chef usually works behind the scenes these days, the dozens of orders that poured in at Pho-Nominal Eats after the ribbon cutting prompted him to step into the kitchen and help facilitate the large number of orders in rapid succession.
“I’m not used to that, but it kind of reminds me of when I was younger,” he said. “I like to show my staff that not only am I the executive chef, but I can get in there, too, and pump it out.
The idea for the pho restaurant came from a desire to expand the casino’s already-rich Pan-Asian cuisine options and is just phase one in a series of new developments that will be announced by the casino in the coming months, general manager Michael Olujic said.
“We’ll be enhancing the great things we have at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino,” Olujic said, adding that the casino has plans for “more food and beverage menus, additional experience on the gaming floor and better hospitality.”
Pho-Nominal Eats is located on the third floor of the Casino of the Moon and will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 11, the hours will be noon to 11 p.m. Sunday -Thursday and noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
The Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino is located at 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.