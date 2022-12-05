Three new members of the Hanford City Council were sworn in Friday night before an overflow crowd, with Travis Paden, Mark Kairis, and Lou Martinez taking the oath of office separately, with members of their families present.
Travis and Kairis used family bibles for the ceremony.
A new mayor and vice mayor were selected by the council after the swearing in ceremonies, with Paden garnering the votes for mayor, and Kairis selected as vice mayor.
Council member Art Brieno did not attend the special meeting.
Photos: Three new members sworn in to Hanford City Council