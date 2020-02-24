Three Kings County precincts receive ballots in error

“We reached out to the vendor and made the correction to make sure this doesn’t happen again. I’d have a greater concern if they didn’t have the option to vote and nothing was sent out to them,” he said. “What I can assure you is that whatever option they chose to exercise, their vote’s going to be counted.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If voters from the three precincts decide to go in to their polling place, they’ll appear on the roster as having received a vote by mail ballot. They may either surrender their ballot then, or beforehand, by bringing it in to the Kings County Elections Office.

“That eliminates the double vote. You’ll be required to sign off on it and you surrender your ballot at the polling place.”

Voters in those three precincts who do not wish to use the mail-in ballot may also put the ballot back in the mailbox and write “return to sender” on it.

“It comes back to our office. Or they can drop it off and write on it ‘surrender,’” he said.

The ballots may be returned even if residents have already opened it. The envelope is not required but may also be returned, he said.

“The ballot is all we need. We’d like the packet back, but if they only give us the ballot, that’s sufficient.”