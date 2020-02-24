Three Kings County precincts receive ballots in error

HANFORD – A glitch that resulted in 1,900 Kings County voters inadvertently being sent paper ballots is being addressed by local elections officials who say they’ve already taken steps to remedy the situation.
“As much as I hate to admit to an error, or find out the system had a glitch, it’s a good glitch because we’re covering the voter in two different aspects,” Kings County Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa said. “One, they have the right to go vote at a polling place like they normally do, or if they want to stay and home and vote by mail, they can send that ballot back to us and we’ll accept that.”
In a letter dated Feb. 6, Villa said the Elections Office identified the following precincts as being affected:
Precinct 304 – Pioneer District Office Board Room,
Precinct 305 – Latter Day Saints Church Primary Room
Precinct 306 – The Remington Activity Room
“We sent a letter to all the people,” he said of the 1,900 in the three precincts that erroneously received the ballots. “There was an error in the system that marked those three precincts as ‘vote by mail.’ When that was marked, the system automatically generated ballots to those people in those files and it sent them a ballot,” he said.
Villa said they’ve since fixed the issue and to prevent voters from voting twice, precinct workers will collect any ballots from voters who come in person.
“We reached out to the vendor and made the correction to make sure this doesn’t happen again. I’d have a greater concern if they didn’t have the option to vote and nothing was sent out to them,” he said. “What I can assure you is that whatever option they chose to exercise, their vote’s going to be counted.”
If voters from the three precincts decide to go in to their polling place, they’ll appear on the roster as having received a vote by mail ballot. They may either surrender their ballot then, or beforehand, by bringing it in to the Kings County Elections Office.
“That eliminates the double vote. You’ll be required to sign off on it and you surrender your ballot at the polling place.”
Voters in those three precincts who do not wish to use the mail-in ballot may also put the ballot back in the mailbox and write “return to sender” on it.
“It comes back to our office. Or they can drop it off and write on it ‘surrender,’” he said.
The ballots may be returned even if residents have already opened it. The envelope is not required but may also be returned, he said.
“The ballot is all we need. We’d like the packet back, but if they only give us the ballot, that’s sufficient.”
Ballots may either be brought to their respective precinct or to the elections office at 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Building #7.
Villa said some who inadvertently received the ballots have decided to go ahead and vote using that method, while others prefer to come in person.
“Some have never experienced the vote by mail and they decided they’d enjoy that. But some people are polling place people and that’s what they want. Other people walk into the office and hand it to one of our employees. They don’t want to put it a drop box we have on the counter or in the parking lot. They want to hand it to someone. To each their own and I respect that, as long as we get their vote.”
Voters may call 852-4401 for this and any other election questions.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.