Thousands of festive souls braved the chilly fall evening to watch the 2022 Hanford Christmas parade on Friday.

Families started setting up their lawn chairs and throwing down blankets on Seventh and Douty streets near the reviewing stand to make sure to have a good seat near the action.

With over 80 entries, the parade had something for everyone. From clowns in funny cars to colorful floats showing off their interpretation of this year's theme, ”Christmas in Candyland, ”making their way around downtown Hanford.

