Thousands of festive souls braved the chilly fall evening to watch the 2022 Hanford Christmas parade on Friday.
Families started setting up their lawn chairs and throwing down blankets on Seventh and Douty streets near the reviewing stand to make sure to have a good seat near the action.
With over 80 entries, the parade had something for everyone. From clowns in funny cars to colorful floats showing off their interpretation of this year's theme, ”Christmas in Candyland, ”making their way around downtown Hanford.
Several hot dog vendors made sure the crowd was well fed, and toy vendors supplied the children in the audience with fun before and during the two-hour event.
A first for the Christmas Parade this year was the addition of two seating areas, which were sold to families or organizations on a first-come basis. The seating areas were situated next to and across the street from the reviewing stand, a prime spot to view the parade with no obstructions from spectators lined up five and six rows deep.
Photos: Thousands turn out for Hanford Christmas Parade