From pow wows to rodeo dances, operatic performances to student showcases, backyard barbecues to city celebrations, Kings County maintains its family focused traditions and strives for a spirit of community.

It’s this feeling of togetherness, family, community that keeps people here for generations and draws back its strays.

“I wanted to move back to a community that I knew. It gives me a chance to get involved, which is something I couldn’t do in the Bay Area when I worked 45 minutes from my house,” said Carnegie Museum of Kings County Historical Society President Jack Schwartz, Jr.

