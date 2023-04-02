From pow wows to rodeo dances, operatic performances to student showcases, backyard barbecues to city celebrations, Kings County maintains its family focused traditions and strives for a spirit of community.
It’s this feeling of togetherness, family, community that keeps people here for generations and draws back its strays.
“I wanted to move back to a community that I knew. It gives me a chance to get involved, which is something I couldn’t do in the Bay Area when I worked 45 minutes from my house,” said Carnegie Museum of Kings County Historical Society President Jack Schwartz, Jr.
After spending most of his adult life working and raising a family out of town, he returned to help tend to his father and take ownership of a historical home in town. He quickly jumped onboard opportunities to serve. He revels in seeing other locals from his generation doing the same.
His father, Jack Schwartz, set the bar for community service impossibly high. He served as Hanford Public Works Director from 1962 to 1980, then two terns on the City of Hanford Planning Commission and the Hanford Board of Building Appeals, five years on the Kings County Grand Jury, and three years on the Oversight Committee for the construction of College of the Sequoias’ Hanford campus.
His father completed his community service with Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Commission, which he gave up at the age of 102, a year before his death in 2018.
“A lot of friends of mine growing up, their parents were involved in the city. Now it’s interesting to see them doing the same,” the younger Schwartz said.
Martha Bentley, as much a ukulele player for the Elks Club’s Jolly Corks Singing Group as fundraiser for Hanford High School’s presentation center upgrades in the 1980s, was an active historian. Her sons have followed in her record-keeping steps including Bruce Bentley, who now serves as president of the Kings County Historical Society Board of Officers.
Wilma and Dan Humason invested in saving Hanford’s historic downtown through their purchase and restoration of the Workingman’s Store building and historic Fox Theatre (now Hanford Theater), and were active in the restoration of the Carnegie Library. Their son, Danny, carried on the tradition of that original vaudeville theater, bringing live performances to the community.
Michael Semas, whose grandfather moved here in the 20th Century, is a founder of the Kings Art Center, treasurer of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County Historical Society, and co-curator of that museum’s Portuguese exhibit.
Kings County Symphony, two community colleges, and arts centers have sprung up thanks to the back-breaking work of volunteers.
“There’s a lot of vibrancy here that is amazing. The sense of community in this county is amazing in making it all possible,” Kings County Historical Society Media Liaison Patty Briney said.
Service organizations in King County have been numerous and fruitful beginning with the 19th Century Roundtable, a woman’s group which founded the first reading rooms and libraries. In January, the organization celebrated its 125th anniversary.
Among the most active here may be the Lions Club International, represented by two clubs in Lemoore - Lemoore Lions and Kings Lions - as well as clubs in Corcoran and Laton. In addition to supporting international and national causes, the clubs band together to support Lions Wilderness Camp 4 Deaf Children, and for nearly 60 years the Laton Lions Club Rodeo, a three-day event supporting rodeo as a community fundraiser.
Additionally, Kings Lion Club has provided donations to other efforts in the community including Lemoore Christian Aid, Refuge Youth Armona, and Kings County Wreaths Across America.
It was this sense of community which built the first school in the 1880s, with settlers taking up hammer and nail and Visalia pioneer and banker R.E. Hyde providing materials from his lumberyard.
According to the May 15, 1900 Hanford Sentinel, “The small number of settlers hearabouts (sic) were all poor and had not the means to erect a building.” Hyde said they could have anything they needed out of his lumberyard, and he provided them $400 in materials. They offered to bond the district, but Hyde refused, saying instead “the settlers record was good enough for him.”
And so, the plot of land previously used by early settler Peter J. Sarment to raise sheep was turned into the county’s first school site.
“These people who donated the land or developed these cities are important, but so are the migrant workers and shepherds and Japanese families who left the area because of the war. So are the Yokut, and the military, and the airfield, the inventor of cropdusting which started right here, and the high school rivalries that bring the towns together as much as they are rivals,” Briney said.
The Lemoore Lodge of International Order of Odd Fellows had its day, building its hall on the corner of D and Heinlen streets in 1904. And the Veterans Memorial Building, the first of its kind built in California with public funds, has hosted myriad community events since its dedication in 1925.
Community pride in its downtown led to the restoration and rehabilitation of downtown Hanford in the early to mid 1980s. It was honored for its effort with the League of California Cities’ Helen Putnam Award for Excellence and in 1986 by American City and County magazine with its Award of Merit.
Each community has its own band of community organizations. In Corcoran, recent active clubs have included: 4-H, 50/50 Club, Scouting USA, Girl Scouts of America, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Optimist Club, Police Activities League, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kings County, Relay for Life, Rotary, and Veterans Outreach.
Lemoore is home to Lemoore United Way, Relay for Life Lemoore, and Lemoore Senior Center while just down the road Hanford is home to Koinonia Christian Fellowship and Hanford Rotary Club.