Trent Babb is one of four comedians that will perform at the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company Saturday night.

The Hanford Multicultural Theater company is partnering with The Wild Boyz Comedy Show to bring laughter to the community in two shows Saturday night at the Old Church located at 14060 Hackett Street. 

The lineup of local comedians includes Jeremiah Nation, Greg G. Williams, Trent Babb and host Anthony Jauregui. 

Headliner Nation is a comedian, writer, and co-founder of the Tulareous Comedy production group. He has toured throughout the West Coast and has published short fiction “Swimming with Sharks” and “A Survivor's Hunt.”

