The Hanford Multicultural Theater company is partnering with The Wild Boyz Comedy Show to bring laughter to the community in two shows Saturday night at the Old Church located at 14060 Hackett Street.
The lineup of local comedians includes Jeremiah Nation, Greg G. Williams, Trent Babb and host Anthony Jauregui.
Headliner Nation is a comedian, writer, and co-founder of the Tulareous Comedy production group. He has toured throughout the West Coast and has published short fiction “Swimming with Sharks” and “A Survivor's Hunt.”
The first show is at 5 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m.
Nation is known for his high octane "in your face" delivery and radical irreverent satire that can best be described as adult fringe. His loveable hate leaves audiences reeling for more. Nation is also a proud father, grandpa, and Marine Corps veteran.
Host Jauregui studied theatre at Cal State Bakersfield and continues his lifelong passion for the stage as a comedian. Jauregui's production company, Bad Neighbors, brings quality comedy shows to the masses in the Central Valley. And to top it off, he is the host of Sunday's Try It Out Open Mic at Bakersfield's new comedy club, The Well.
Williams is working diligently to be a breath of fresh air by taking a different path into the world of comedy. His comedic style arises from his day-to-day life as a male nurse.
Born in Roanoke Virginia and raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, "G" joined the Army where he served for five years during Desert Storm. After leaving the Army "G" became a registered nurse, specializing with premature infants. After discovering life in a hospital can be hilariously entertaining, "G" developed his act in the comedy clubs of Atlanta.
Opener Babb has been active for over nine years. He has been making crowds laugh all over California and Hawaii. He is committed to being a shameless goofball and passionate performer. His act focuses on his family and insecurities. Influenced by Robin Williams and Brian Regan, Trent is known as a larger than life performer that gives his all on stage.
Babb offered some insight into the stand up comedy world.
"Comedy is all about connecting to the audience," he said. "People are desperate to connect nowadays and the best way to make people feel less vulnerable is to make them laugh."
Babb explained his process for creating a successful joke.
"You have to make it something personal. Tell the audience the truth, then make the punch line, They like someone who is real and relatable," he continued. "For every joke that points out at the audience, you need to bring it back to yourself."
A Visalia native, Babb has been performing in Hanford since his start. "Hanford has been good to me and I want to be good to Hanford in return. Hanford is hungry for good entertainment," he said.
There is parking in front and behind the Old Church by going one block north up to Pioneer School and turning left then left again.
Tickets are $20 at the door and each ticket comes with a complementary glass of wine or bottle of water.