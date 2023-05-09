The Stoneshiver Jamboree is returning to the Kingsburg Historical Park May 20 and tickets are now on sale.
The jamboree is the perfect place for alternative rock music lovers in the Valley to enjoy quality live music in the park.
The event, which started in 2020 with a limited capacity, returns for its third year, marking its biggest line-up of artists yet.
The Kingsburg Historical Park is located at 2321 Sierra St., gates open at 4:45 p.m., and general admission tickets are priced at $15 per adult, and children under 10 get in for free.
You can purchase tickets ahead of time through the event's official Instagram page.
Stoneshiver is a 5-piece rock band that originated in the Valley, with members Alfredo Jimenez, Jesse Wilkin, James Davis, and Phil Hernandez.
They grew up, they got jobs, but they’re still rockin’.
The Stoneshiver Jamboree will include multiple performances by a variety of alternative rock artists such as 40 Watt Hype, Ted Nudes, and The Stereo Hopeful, and includes a performance from the Stoneshiver band.
The night will be hosted by Valley radio station New Rock 104.1, located in downtown Fresno.
In addition to music, the park will be filled with a variety of local vendors including Julie's Tacos, Knotty Chix, Chilly Willy’s Tacos, and Spinning Sunshine Cotton Candy. Beverage vendors including Magosh Brewing, Fool’s Craft Cider, and Historical Beer & Wine will also be set up.
Retail vendors such as Tilly’s, Gold Standard Mortgage, and Selma Arts Center will be in attendance as well.
The event is open to children of all ages, and a designated kids zone will be available for parents to use throughout the event.