Stoneshiver Jamboree, in the Kingsburg Historical Park, is seen in this 2022 file photo.

The Stoneshiver Jamboree is returning to the Kingsburg Historical Park May 20 and tickets are now on sale.

The jamboree is the perfect place for alternative rock music lovers in the Valley to enjoy quality live music in the park.

The event, which started in 2020 with a limited capacity, returns for its third year, marking its biggest line-up of artists yet.

