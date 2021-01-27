You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Source supports Dr. Rachel Levine’s nomination as assistant secretary of health
0 comments

The Source supports Dr. Rachel Levine’s nomination as assistant secretary of health

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden Health Appointee

In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. 

 Joe Hermitt, AP

VISALIA —  The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, joins hundreds of organizations across the United States to urge the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm the Biden Administration’s nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine as Assistant Secretary of Health.

More than 350 organizations from 42 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, led by the National LGBT Cancer Network, Fenway Health, and Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, have signed a letter detailing Dr. Levine’s impeccable credentials and preparedness to serve as Assistant Secretary of Health. Additionally, Dr. Levine would make history as the first transgender person ever confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The letter touts her as “the best possible candidate.” To view the full letter, visit bit.ly/LevineSupportLetter.

Dr. Levine’s nomination and confirmation is historic. This signals a clear and necessary shift from the overtly discriminatory and anti-transgender policies of the previous administration to a more inclusive and diverse leadership. The Source is honored to sign on in support," said Brian Poth, executive director of The Source LGBT+ Center.

Dr. Levine is the current Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as the president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO). She previously served as Physician General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has been confirmed, with overwhelming bipartisan support, three times by the Pennsylvania State Senate, and she has managed Pennsylvania’s response to the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has appointed the most diverse group of experts to lead government agencies in history,” said Sean Cahill, PhD, Director of Health Policy Research at The Fenway Institute.

“As Secretary of Health for the sixth most populous state in the country, Dr. Levine routinely works with the U.S. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary of Health’s office building bridges between state public health policies and federal actions. This experience will be invaluable in the coming months, when there will be an urgent need for coordinating federal COVID-19 vaccination and prevention efforts with state-level responses.”

“As another trans leader in public health, I am thrilled to see such a revered member of my own community be this successful, yet it is my greatest wish that the U.S. Senate bases its approval on her qualifications,” said Scout, executive director of the National LGBT Cancer Network. “The fact that she is trans is an inspiration for the many of us who have never had a role model this  senior before. The fact that she is supremely qualified means her trans status, while historic and inspirational, should not be a factor in her confirmation.”

The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joshua Machado
Obituaries

Joshua Machado

Josh passed away tragically on January 13, 2021, ten days shy of his 44th birthday. His family would like all to know that he was far more tha…

John Thomas Silveira
Obituaries

John Thomas Silveira

John Thomas Silveira also known as Sonny, 80, was born December 1, 1940 in Hanford, Ca to John and Eldine Silveira, and passed away peacefully…

William Edward "Bill "Macedo
Obituaries

William Edward "Bill "Macedo

William Edward “Bill” Macedo was born on January 24, 1933, in Tulare, California. He died on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021, at his home i…

Ruby Jane Arnst
Obituaries

Ruby Jane Arnst

  • Updated

Ruby Jane Arnst went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born to Fred and Anna Keiser in Parlie…

Paul V Pallares Sr.
Obituaries

Paul V Pallares Sr.

  • Updated

Paul V Pallares Sr, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021, at the age of 87. Paul was born on April 8, 1933 in Deepwater, Texas. His pare…

Rodney Burleson
Obituaries

Rodney Burleson

  • Updated

Rodney Burleson was born on October 29, 1946 in Kingsburg, CA. A man devoted to his family, he took pride in cheering on his children, grandch…

Violante Chaves Medeiros
Obituaries

Violante Chaves Medeiros

Violante, or Violet, as she was better known, was born May 1st, 1932 on the Azorean island of Santa Maria, Portugal. In 1950, she married Anto…

Obituaries

Ruby Ethel Freitas

Ruby Ethel Freitas of Stratford passed away on Monday, January 18th at the age of 92 in Hanford. Ruby was born in Arkansas to Grat and Lulu De…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News