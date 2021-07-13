The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties, is pleased to announce the results of the nation-wide LGBT organization fundraiser, GiveOut Day.
Participating in the ‘National Large’ category for the first time and grouped with 130 other local and national organizations, The Source LGBT+ Center took the top spot, after having had won first place in the medium category for 2020, and first place in the small organization category in 2019.
The Source LGBT+ Center raised $33,600, with over 1,700 individual donations.
Nick Vargas, Co-Founder and Director of Development said, "The show of support around the country means that we will continue to deliver the vital and unique programs and services we offer. I'm grateful to all of our donors."
A leaderboard prize of $10,000 will put GiveOut Day’s total raised for The Source LGBT+ Center at over $43,000.
With hundreds of organizations participating, grouped into several categories based on size and location, GiveOut Day raised a total of $1.7 million in 2021’s event.
Started as a one-day event, GiveOut Day is now a month-long drive during Pride Month, and raises funds for LGBT organizations across the country.
Wide-spread community support by many individuals, organizations, businesses, and government agencies allows The Source LGBT+ Center to continue its mission to provide spaces within communities for the LGBT+ population to learn, grow, belong, transform, question and support, a press release stated.
The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
