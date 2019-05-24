VISALIA — The Source LGBT+ Center is holding its third annual PrideVisalia, today at the Old Lumber Yard in downtown Visalia.
The family-friendly festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be opened by the Bill Frolli Memorial Pride Ride at 10 a.m. Three courses are available, a six-mile ride, an intermediate 11-mile, and a ‘tour-de-Visalia’ 26-mile ride. See www.pridevisalia.org for information and to purchase tickets.
Numerous vendors, community organizations, food trucks, churches, entertainers and medical providers will be present to reach out to the LGBT community and their supporters.
Drag shows (family friendly), art projects, a rock wall, LGBT flagging displays (a dance routine involving flags in an expressive motif are some of the highlights of Saturday’s festival.
A new and much-anticipated event is “Free Mom Hugs.” A project with its origins in the struggles of the mother of a gay son in Oklahoma, Christ Lutheran Church associate pastor Chavaleh Forgee will lead a group of moms giving free hugs to those who may be estranged from their own mothers and families.
Music, entertainment, educational materials, food (including a beer and wine garden), arts, crafts, drag shows and more will available to attendees.
The first PrideVisalia, in 2017 garnered 1,500 attendees in 105-degree heat. After-event surveys indicated a great appreciation for the festival, with the heat being the only negative. Since then, The Source LGBT+ Center has held PrideVisalia on Memorial Day weekend, and have seen crowd sizes double to almost 3,000 at the 2018 event, and expected crowds to number over 4,000 for 2019.
See www.PrideVisalia.org for further, or visit the website at www.thesourcelgbt.org, or Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesourcelgbt.
The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides services to LGBT members of the Tulare and Kings County communities.
