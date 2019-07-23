VISALIA — The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, recently announced plans for the second annual Visalia Over The Edge fund raising event.
On Nov. 9, 2019 people from all over the Central Valley will take the leap and go "Over The Edge" to raise money to support The Source LGBT+ Center.
In just three years, The Source LGBT+ Center has twice expanded it’s walk-in center, located in downtown Visalia’s Montgomery Square. Last year’s Over The Edge helped fund the nonprofit group's rapid growth, with over $100,000 raised. Now the LGBT-advocacy organization will Over The Edge again this fall to continue to serve the community. The Source's goal is to reach $100,000 again this year.
Individuals will rappel from the eighth floor of the Marriott Hotel in downtown Visalia. Last year people from all walks of life, and all age groups, went Over The Edge -- two rappelers were in their 70s.
There are 92 slots available and each participant’s goal is to raise $1,000 or more to support future operations and continued growth of The Source LGBT+ Center. Employees can raise money to “toss the boss” "Over the Edge" for $1,000! If he or she matches that donation, they can select a team member to take their place. This is a great team-building event that supports an important community non-profit organization.
Persons or groups interested in signing up to go "Over The Edge" can register at www.visaliaovertheedge.com
Like The Source on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesourcelgbt/ to keep up-to-date on all the excitement.
The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
