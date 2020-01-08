Visalia – The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, has received a $50,000 grant from The Center at Sierra Health Foundation through the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Access Points Project. As one of 55 community-based organizations chosen throughout California, this funding supports trusted community organizations in adding or strengthening prevention, education and stigma reduction efforts for people with opioid use disorder (OUD) and substance use disorder (SUD), particularly in communities of color.
As a partner organization, The Source LGBT+ Center was required to demonstrate trusted relationships in communities of color that have experienced disproportionate penalization for SUD and historical trauma, particularly in health systems. This grant will focus on LGBT communities of color, as these groups are three times more likely to experience opioid or substance use disorders than those that identify as straight.
“The intention of this prevention and education project is whole person – and whole community – care,” said Chet P. Hewitt, president and CEO of The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, which manages the MAT Access Points Project. “The selected organizations have established relationships with their community members built on trust, cultural understanding, and a commitment to integrate wraparound services at a neighborhood level – these attributes provide a powerful foundation to strengthen and grow local efforts to tackle opioid use disorder.”
MAT Access Points Project is funded through the Department of Health Care Services California MAT Expansion Project and administered by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation.
“Community organizations are substantial resources and essential partners in taking on this significant, statewide health concern,” said Marlies Perez, division chief at Department of Health Care Services. “This is a great opportunity to build and strengthen a knowledgeable network primed to help people and their communities prevent opioid use and opioid-related death.”
Dean Jackson, HIV Program Manager at The Source LGBT+ Center will direct the pilot program, and Beverly Anderson, LMFT, is the Clinical Advisor.
For more information about this release, contact Dean Jackson, HIV Program Manager at 559-429-4277 or dean@thesourcelgbt.org, Nick Vargas, Director of Development at 559-372-2847 or nick@thesourcelgbt.org, Katia Clark, President of the Board of Directors at katia@thesourcelgbt.org, or Jim Reeves, Community Liaison, at 559-284-1819 or jim@thesourcelgbt.org
