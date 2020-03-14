The Source LGBT+ Center announces COVID-19 response

VISALIA — The Source LGBT+ Center is taking every precaution to ensure staff, volunteers and visitors remain safe and healthy. As we learn more about the COVID-19 it seems the best course of action is to apply a social distance model.
This means that the organization will be limiting staff, volunteers and visitors’ face-to-face contact with the public. All peer support groups will move to a virtual model, if possible, and the drop-in center will be closed until further notice.
Outside groups that use the center will be on hold until further notice. Staff will be able to work remotely, if they choose, and anyone exhibiting signs of illness will be required to stay home. Those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to begin working from home immediately.
"The health and safety of our already-vulnerable population is at stake. We will remain flexible and hopeful as the situation unfolds," organizers said in a release.
The organization's next large public event is Drag Queen Bingo on April 19 and 26. There are no plans to postpone at this time. We will continue to evaluate the situation and keep you updated on any changes.
The Source's signature event of the year is PRIDE Visalia, scheduled for May 23 at The Old Lumberyard in Visalia. Organizers are hopeful that by then, events like these will go on as planned but will continue to adjust expectations as more information is shared and be willing to postpone if necessary.
Give Out Day will not be affected. Give Out Day is a national day of giving to LGBT+ Centers. It’s a virtual event set for April 23.
If you need someone to talk to, please reach out via phone, email, text, social media message, or join in for the virtual drop-in center from 3 -6 p.m. in the coming weeks.
If you feel moved to support the efforts of the Source and to bolster its resources, please make a donation to The Source at thesource.kindful.com.