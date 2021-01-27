The Source endorses Dr. Rachel Levine’s nomination as assistant secretary of health

VISALIA — The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, joins hundreds of organizations across the United States to urge the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm the Biden Administration’s nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine as Assistant Secretary of Health.
More than 350 organizations from 42 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, led by the National LGBT Cancer Network, Fenway Health, and Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, have signed a letter detailing Dr. Levine’s impeccable credentials and preparedness to serve as Assistant Secretary of Health. Additionally, Dr. Levine would make history as the first transgender person ever confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The letter touts her as “the best possible candidate.” To view the full letter, visit bit.ly/LevineSupportLetter.
“Dr. Levine’s nomination and confirmation is historic. This signals a clear and necessary shift from the overtly discriminatory and anti-transgender policies of the previous administration to a more inclusive and diverse leadership. The Source is honored to sign on in support," said Brian Poth, executive director of The Source LGBT+ Center.
Dr. Levine is the current Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as the president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO). She previously served as Physician General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has been confirmed, with overwhelming bipartisan support, three times by the Pennsylvania State Senate, and she has managed Pennsylvania’s response to the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Biden-Harris Administration has appointed the most diverse group of experts to lead government agencies in history,” said Sean Cahill, PhD, Director of Health Policy Research at The Fenway Institute.
“As Secretary of Health for the sixth most populous state in the country, Dr. Levine routinely works with the U.S. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary of Health’s office building bridges between state public health policies and federal actions. This experience will be invaluable in the coming months, when there will be an urgent need for coordinating federal COVID-19 vaccination and prevention efforts with state-level responses.”
“As another trans leader in public health, I am thrilled to see such a revered member of my own community be this successful, yet it is my greatest wish that the U.S. Senate bases its approval on her qualifications,” said Scout, executive director of the National LGBT Cancer Network. “The fact that she is trans is an inspiration for the many of us who have never had a role model this senior before. The fact that she is supremely qualified means her trans status, while historic and inspirational, should not be a factor in her confirmation.”
The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
