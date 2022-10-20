Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area.

Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. 

Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during the month of October, and a map of participating downtown businesses.

Tags

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

Recommended for you