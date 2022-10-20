Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area.
Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes.
Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during the month of October, and a map of participating downtown businesses.
Last year saw the return of the wildly popular event after the pandemic.
“We’re doing something a little bit different that we have not done in the past – Seventh Street and Irwin Street will be closed off to traffic and we will have some entertainment in the street, such as live music," Michelle Brown, executive director for MainStreet Hanford, said last year. "There’s going to be some activities that are really fun.”
With the success of the 2021 changes, the event will close off sections of Seventh and Douty streets so that partygoers can enjoy the afterparty with live music performed by The Ex’s, IN-kahootz, and BÄZMÄT.
The event will have a Bud Light beer garden as well as food vendors in addition to the participating local businesses such as Fatte Albert's Pizza Co. and Hopped Forged Brewing Company.