HANFORD — With the impending first round of what will most likely be many triple-digit heat waves this summer, it’s the perfect time for the Plunge to officially open for the summer season.
Hanford’s public swimming pool will officially open on Saturday and will once again offer public swim, swim lessons, movie nights and senior water aerobics.
The pool will be closed Mondays, but will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays until Aug. 2. There is also family swim on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:15-8:30 p.m.
After Aug. 2, the pool will only be open on the weekends until Sept. 1.
One of the most popular attractions at the Plunge is the waterslide. Kids must be at least 48 inches (4 feet) tall to ride the waterslide and must have the proper swimwear.
Also popular is the “Dive in Theater,” which is scheduled on several Friday nights in June and July.
Attendees pay $1 to get in and can swim while the movie plays, or they can sit on the deck and watch. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk.
This year’s lineup of dive-in movies includes “Mary Poppins” on June 21, “Small Foot” on July 5 and “The House with a Clock in its Walls” on July 19.
Children 7 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult at the pool.
As always, swim lessons are offered at the pool, including both group and private lessons.
Six different types of group lessons are offered at the pool: tiny tots; guppies; beginner; advanced beginner; intermediate; and swimmer. Water Babies, which includes a parent and their baby or toddler playing in the pool, is also offered.
Group lessons cost $55 per two-week session, which last for 30 minutes on Tuesdays-Fridays. Four sessions will take place on June 11-21; June 25-July 5; July 9-19 and July 23-Aug. 2.
Private lessons also take place for 30 minutes, but for only one week Monday-Friday. Private lessons cost $65 and upcoming sessions take place June 17-21; June 24-28; July 9-12; July 15-19; and July 23-26.
The Plunge will continue its senior water aerobics class and adult lap swim for people 18 years and older. Both programs cost $15 per four-week session and take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m.
To sign up for group or private swim lessons, or to inquire about senior water aerobics or adult lap swim, call 585-2525 or visit the Parks and Recreation office at City Hall, 321 N. Douty St.
The pool regularly hosts summer schools and day camps, so the pool can become packed on certain days.
For those wishing to just splash around, free Splash Pads are also available throughout the city from noon to 8 p.m. every day of the week until Aug 31. Locations include Hidden Valley Park, Centennial Park, Coe Park and Freedom Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.